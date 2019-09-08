England v Australia live: The final day of the fourth Ashes Test

England, chasing 383, must bat out the day to keep the Ashes alive

Australia need eight wickets to retain the urn

England have not failed to win a home Ashes series since 2001

I hope Jason Roy has woken up today wanting to be, THE GUY in Manchester! Days like today in cricket can change your life! #Ashes — Kevin Pietersen? (@KP24) September 8, 2019

10.55am We’re five minutes away from the start of play. How England could do with Steve Smith in their battling line-up today…

10.45am The Manchester weather won’t be helping England today, so we’re set for an uninterrupted 98 overs. It’s a big day for Australia, who can retain the Ashes on English soil for the first time since 2001. They can’t win the series today, but a 2-1 lead with one Test to play will be enough to keep hold of the urn.

Final morning at Old Trafford. The weather won't save England today. They'll have to do this the hard way pic.twitter.com/XNMH684xUB — Andy Hampson (@andyhampson) September 8, 2019

10.35am England’s hopes of batting through the day will be that much more difficult considering Joe Root and Rory Burns – the two highest scorers in the first innings – were both dismissed for ducks by Pat Cummins last night. Joe Denly and Jason Roy, neither of which have had a series to remember, will start the day in the middle.

10.30am England are left needing another miraculous recovery if they are to keep alive their hopes of regaining the Ashes. The hosts head into the final day at Old Trafford 18 for two, needing another 365 runs to pull off their highest Test run chase.

Their record run chase? That happened to come at Headingley two weeks ago as Ben Stokes’ heroics dragged them to victory. Surely lightning can’t strike twice? England would settle for just surviving the day and setting up a winner-takes-all fifth Test at the Oval.