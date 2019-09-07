Illness forces Jesse Lingard to leave England squad

Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard has pulled out of the England squad through illness.

A poor start to the season meant the 26-year-old was a contentious selection for the Three Lions’ Euro 2020 qualifiers against Bulgaria and Kosovo.

Lingard missed training on the eve of Saturday’s Group A match against Bulgaria and was conspicuous by his omission from the 23-man England squad submitted to UEFA.

The Football Association later confirmed that the attacking midfielder will play no part for Gareth Southgate’s men during this international break due to illness.

A post on the England team’s Twitter account read: “#ThreeLions midfielder @JesseLingard has returned to his club through illness. Get well soon, Jesse!”

Lingard is the second player to withdraw from England’s initial 25-man squad after Manchester United team-mate Aaron Wan-Bissaka left on Tuesday due to a back issue.