Menu

Advertising

Formula Two driver Correa currently in induced coma after Hubert fatal crash

UK & international sports | Published:

Correa is in a critical but stable condition after being diagnosed with Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome.

Juan Manuel Correa

Juan Manuel Correa, the driver seriously injured in a Formula Two crash which killed Anthoine Hubert in Belgium last weekend, has been placed in an induced coma.

Correa, 20, is in a critical but stable condition after being diagnosed with Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome.

The American broke both his legs and sustained spinal cord damage after the 160mph accident last weekend in Spa-Francorchamps.

View this post on Instagram

September 6 Statement from Juan Carlos and Maria Correa regarding the condition of their son Juan Manuel Correa: First of all, on behalf of our son we wish to thank everyone within and outside the motorsports community for the wonderful and caring get well wishes that we have received, as well as messages for a speedy recovery. We are confident that Juan Manuel will review them all himself once he is back in charge of his social media accounts. Honoring our son’s straight-to-the-point and honesty that characterizes him, we wish to update you on the status of his injuries and physical condition. As time has progressed, new complications have surfaced as a consequence of the massive impact he suffered Saturday in Belgium. On his arrival to London, Juan Manuel was diagnosed with Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome. This is an injury considered common in high impact accidents such as this one. Unfortunately, this injury resulted in Juan Manuel falling into Acute Respiratory Failure. Juan Manuel is currently in an Intensive Care Unit that specializes in respiratory injuries. At this point of time he is an in induced state of unconsciousness and under ECMO support. Juan Manuel is in critical but stable condition. We are confident that our son will surprise us like he always does with his tremendous fighting will and strength and will recover completely. At this time, we kindly request that our privacy and space be respected. As a family, we need to pull together and be 100% there for Juan Manuel. Maria and I wish to take this opportunity to give our condolences to the Hubert family for their loss. Our hearts are broken, and we can only imagine the pain this loss has brought them.

A post shared by Juan Manuel Correa (@juanmanuelcorrea_) on

He was transferred from Liege to a hospital in London where he is now in intensive care.

A statement released by Correa’s family, read: “As time has progressed, new complications have surfaced as a consequence of the massive impact he (Correa) suffered in Belgium.

“On his arrival to London, Juan Manuel was diagnosed with Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome. This is an injury considered common in high-impact accidents such as this one. Unfortunately, this injury resulted in Juan Manuel falling into Acute Respiratory Failure.

Anthoine Hubert tribute
Anthoine Hubert’s mother and brother held the helmet of Anthoine Hubert during a moment of silence at last weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix (Francisco Seco/AP)

Advertising

“Juan Manuel is currently in an Intensive Care Unit that specialises in respiratory injuries. At this point of time he is an in induced state of unconsciousness and under ECMO (Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) support. Juan Manuel is in critical but stable condition.

“We are confident that our son will surprise us like he always does with his tremendous fighting will and strength and will recover completely.”

The Formula Two drivers returned to the track for the first time since Hubert’s death here in Monza on Friday.

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton (pictured) still has Anthoine Hubert in his thoughts (Francisco Seco/AP)

Advertising

Lewis Hamilton posted a message to Instagram on Friday in memory of the French driver.

He wrote: “Still thinking of Anthoine. It feels like the world has just moved on already but you are very much still in my thoughts.”

Hubert was killed when he hit the barriers at Eau Rouge and rebounded back on to the track before Correa collected his car at high speed.

UK & international sports

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News