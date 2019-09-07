Broad v Warner: England bowler continues to dominate Australia batsman

Stuart Broad continued his stranglehold over David Warner as he removed the Australian opener for a second duck in the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford.

It was the sixth time in eight innings this series that the England quick has sent Warner packing.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at how Broad has given the batsman a summer to forget.

First Test, Edgbaston

David Warner trudges off after being dismissed on the opening day of the series (Mike Egerton/PA).

First innings

Warner lbw Broad 2

The Australian, public enemy number one for being the architect of last year’s ball-tampering plot in South Africa, was removed by a full and fast delivery in the fourth over of the morning, much to the delight of the home crowd. He declined a review, a bad decision as Hawk-Eye showed the ball was missing leg stump.

Second innings

Warner c Bairstow b Broad 8

In the third over of the innings, Warner attempted to withdraw his bat as he was tempted by a delivery outside off stump but he was not quick enough and edged behind to wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow. Umpire Joel Wilson was unmoved but England’s decision to query the call was proved correct by technology, handing Broad his 450th Test wicket.

Second Test, Lord’s

Stuart Broad celebrates with his team-mates after removing David Warner at Lord’s (Mike Egerton/PA).

First innings

Warner b Broad 3

A glorious delivery from around the wicket nipped back to clip the top of Warner’s leg stump as the England quick removed the Australian for the third time in a row, the breakthrough coming towards the end of the second day of the rain-affected match.

Third Test, Headingley

Stuart Broad celebrates the familiar scalp of David Warner (Mike Egerton/PA).

Second innings

Warner lbw Broad 0

England needed an urgent response after being bowled out for 67 and Broad provided it as he removed Warner for a second-ball duck, another nip-backer from around the wicket beating the Australia’s inside edge and rapping his pad. Umpire Wilson hesitated before raising his finger. Warner reviewed without success, the technology showing the ball clattering into leg stump, although the impact was umpire’s call.

Fourth Test, Old Trafford

First innings

Warner c Bairstow b Broad 0

The Australian opener’s rotten run continued as Broad struck in the first over. His delivery nipped away and Warner, attempting to leave, was too slow in withdrawing his bat and edged behind to Bairstow for a duck – his sixth score under 10 in the series.

Second innings

Warner lbw Broad 0

For the third time in as many innings Broad dismissed Warner for a duck. With England trailing by 196 runs after the first innings they needed quick wickets and Broad duly obliged when his final ball of the sixth over trapped Warner.