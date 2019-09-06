Menu

Advertising

Joe Root’s box shattered after 87mph Starc delivery hits him in the groin

UK & international sports | Published:

The England captain required a moment or two before he could continue.

Joe Root was hit in the box by a Mitchell Starc delivery

Cricket players all over the world were given a swift reminder to wear a box after Joe Root was struck in the unmentionables by a Mitchell Starc delivery.

The England captain was well set on 36 in the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford, anchoring the hosts’ response to Australia’s 497, when an 87mph ball struck him in the groin.

England v Australia – Fourth Test – Day Three – 2019 Ashes Series – Emirates Old Trafford

>(Mike Egerton/PA)[/caption]

England v Australia – Fourth Test – Day Three – 2019 Ashes Series – Emirates Old Trafford

>(Mike Egerton/PA)[/caption]

Root required a break from play before he was able to continue, eventually reaching his half-century off 117 balls.

England v Australia – Fourth Test – Day Three – 2019 Ashes Series – Emirates Old Trafford

Advertising

>(Mike Egerton/PA)[/caption]

England v Australia – Fourth Test – Day Three – 2019 Ashes Series – Emirates Old Trafford

>(Mike Egerton/PA)[/caption]

And the damage done to the Englishman’s box will have had village cricketers making sure they have one packed for their next game.

Ouch.

UK & international sports

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News