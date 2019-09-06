Green Bay Packers beat Chicago Bears 10-3 in NFL season opener

The Chicago Bears offence were unable to get going as they went down 10-3 to the Green Bay Packers in the NFL season opener.

The Bears were first on the board at Soldier Field but their drive stalled on the Green Bay 20 yard line and the side had to settle for a Eddy Pineiro field goal after 10 minutes.

The Packers responded quickly, with Aaron Rodgers connecting with Jimmy Graham for an eight-yard score early in the second quarter.

Eleven of the following 12 drives resulted in punts as both sides’ defences held strong, before Mason Crosby slotted home a field goal for the Packers with five minutes left on the clock.

Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky was picked off on the next drive and failed to convert a fourth down chance on the ensuing one as the Packers beat their NFC North rivals.