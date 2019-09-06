Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Paulo Dybala‘s prospective move to Tottenham may not have gone through during the summer transfer window, but the Champions League finalists will be offered the chance to make a move for the £65million-rated forward in January, reports the Daily Star.

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid are said to be interested in signing Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen in the winter, according to the Daily Express. There was previous speculation the Dane could join Manchester United, but the Spanish side are reportedly keen on the 27-year-old.

Olivier Giroud may be heading across the Atlantic to play in the MLS after falling out of favour at Stamford Bridge, according to the Daily Mail.

Ruben Dias, who currently plays for Benfica, is wanted by both Wolves and Manchester United, with the Red Devils sending scouts to watch the defender last weekend, reports the Birmingham Mail.

Liverpool’s Virgil Van Dijk (Martin Rickett/PA)

Jose Mourinho refused to sign Virgil Van Dijk in January 2018 while at Manchester United before he moved to Liverpool, according to the Liverpool Echo.

Social media round-up

Man Utd 'make contact with Paul Pogba's agent over new contract' after midfielder's failed attempt to seal Real Madrid transferhttps://t.co/fINYTHoE7T — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) September 5, 2019

Henrikh Mkhitaryan opens up on sudden Arsenal exit after Roma transfer https://t.co/GjssVJsT94 pic.twitter.com/clAmVUwPuM — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) September 5, 2019

Players to watch

David De Gea: The Manchester United goalkeeper is among a raft of players wanted by Juventus, alongside Eric Bailly and Nemanja Matic, Gazzetta Dello Sport reports.

La première victoire de la saison… qui en appelle d'autres!The first victory of the season… that calls for others! #TÔTOUTARD #ICICESTPARIS ?? pic.twitter.com/x1Ai4bk4Nm — Thomas Meunier (@ThomMills) August 12, 2019

Thomas Meunier: The defender could leave Paris St Germain in the summer and has been linked with a move to Manchester United and Arsenal, RTBF claims.

Mario Gotze: Inter Milan could look to bring in the Borussia Dortmund playmaker in January, according to Gazzetta Dello Sport.