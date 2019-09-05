Advertising
Only Bradman leads Smith in Australia’s average list after latest heroics
Old Trafford double hundred Smith’s latest incredible show.
Steve Smith’s continued his mastery of the England attack in the fourth Test of the Ashes, passing three figures for 26th time and reaching a third double century against England.
Here, the PA news agency assesses how his average stacks up compared to the rest of his country’s top run-scorers.
1. Sir Donald Bradman – average 99.94 (6996 runs, 52 Tests).
2. Steve Smith – 64.64 (6788, 67)
3. Greg Chappell – 53.86 (7110, 87)
4. Ricky Ponting – 51.85 (13,378, 168)
5. Steve Waugh – 51.06 (10,927, 168)
Advertising
6. Matthew Hayden – 50.73 (8625, 103)
7. Allan Border – 50.56 (11,174, 156)
8. Michael Clarke – 49.10 (8643, 115)
Advertising
9. Justin Langer – 45.27 (7696, 105)
10. David Boon – 43.65 (7422, 107)
11. Mark Taylor – 43.49 (7525, 104)
12. Mark Waugh – 41.81 (8029, 128)
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.