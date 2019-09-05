Advertising
Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski defeated in US Open men’s doubles semi-finals
Top seeds Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah advanced to the final.
Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski were beaten by top seeds Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah in the semi-finals of the men’s doubles at the US Open.
The British duo lost two tie-breaks in a 7-6 (5) 7-6 (8) defeat to the Colombians, who won the Wimbledon title earlier this year.
Murray’s tournament is not over, though, as he still has the mixed doubles final to play alongside American Bethanie Mattek-Sands.
The defending champions face top seeds Chan Hao-ching and Michael Venus on Saturday.
In the semi-final of the men’s wheelchair doubles, Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid beat French duo Stephane Houdet and Nicolas Peifer 6-0 6-3.
The British pair will face Gustavo Fernandez of Argentina and Japan’s Shingo Kunieda in the final.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.