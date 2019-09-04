Wood not happy after nappy practice meant missing Stokes’ Headingley heroics

Mark Wood has revealed he missed Ben Stokes’ Ashes heroics at Headingley as he was practising the art of nappy-changing at an antenatal class.

Wood’s England and Durham team-mate took centre stage in Leeds, hitting an unbeaten century to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat in the thrilling third Test.

Stokes smashed 135 in a successful chase of 359, defying Australia alongside last man Jack Leach, to ensure England headed into the fourth contest at Old Trafford level at 1-1 in the series.

Stokes’ innings was described as one of the best in Test history, but was one his good friend Wood did not see live.

“I was in a labour class with my wife as we are expecting our first child,” the World Cup winner told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“I couldn’t believe I missed it. I left the house when Jos Buttler got out and I thought, ‘We haven’t got a chance here, we are going to go down’.

World Cup winners Mark Wood and Ben Stokes are close friends (Scott Heppell/PA)

“There was no reception in the hospital but when I came out my phone was like, ‘Stokesy, Stokesy, Stokesy’ so I didn’t speak to my wife all the way home. I am still a bit bitter about that.

“We did putting Pampers on dolls and I was one of the most effective at that.

“I probably did it in record time, but I am not sure you can hold a live baby straight up in the air and put it on that way like I did! I would have to be a bit more gentle.”