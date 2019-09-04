US Open day nine: Federer and Konta fall in New York

Roger Federer was a shock casualty after Serena Williams had motored her way into the semi-finals.

Meanwhile British number one Johanna Konta bowed out at the quarter-final stage.

Here, PA looks back at day nine and forward to day 10 at the US Open.

Shot of the day

Elina Svitolina shows off her exceptional net game on her way to winning her quarterfinal match in today’s AI Highlight of the Day, insights by @IBM Watson. #IBMsports pic.twitter.com/We46e6BXBn — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 3, 2019

Elina Svitolina ground down Britain’s Johanna Konta, but came up with a few flashes of brilliance along the way including this vicious winner at the net.

Stat of the day

? wins in Flushing Meadows…@serenawilliams defeats Wang 6-1, 6-0 and storms into the semifinals!#USOpen pic.twitter.com/cOMsS5bD0G — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 4, 2019

Advertising

Serena Williams’ 6-1 6-0, 44-minute take down of Wang Qiang was the quickest match at this year’s tournament, and was also the American’s 100th career victory at the US Open.

Shock of the day

After Novak Djokovic’s exit, the scene was set for a final showdown between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. Grigor Dimitrov had other ideas.

Advertising

Quote of the day

Fallen seeds

Men: Roger Federer (3), Stan Wawrinka (23)

Women: Johanna Konta (16), Wang Qiang (18)

Brit watch

Konta’s fine run to the quarter-finals – her third in consecutive slams – was ended by Svitolina, 6-4 6-4 in an hour and 40 bludgeoning minutes. Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski are still in the men’s doubles and face American duo Jackson Withrow and Jack Sock.

Order of play

And the award for most dramatic match point reaction of the week goes to… ?@Gael_Monfils | #USOpen pic.twitter.com/36I9vCRTMg — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 30, 2019



Arthur Ashe Stadium:

Belinda Bencic v Donna Vekic

Matteo Berrettini v Gael Monfils

Bianca Andreescu v Elise Mertens

Diego Schwartzman v Rafael Nadal