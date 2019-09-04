Advertising
Paine wins toss and chooses to bat at Old Trafford as Starc returns to side
Starc has not featured so far in the series.
Australia captain Tim Paine won the toss and chose to bat in the fourth Ashes Test against England at Old Trafford.
Paine also announced that seamer Mitchell Starc would play with Peter Siddle left out. Steve Smith returned to the team to bat at number four in the order after missing the third Test at Headingley due to concussion.
His replacement Marnus Labuschagne kept his place after three successive half-centuries, with Usman Khawaja the man dropped for Smith.
As confirmed on Tuesday, England made one change with all-rounder Craig Overton coming in for Chris Woakes.
Joe Denly is set to take over at the top of the order when England bat, with Jason Roy dropping to four.

