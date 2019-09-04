Laporte undergoes knee surgery

Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte has undergone successful surgery on the knee he injured at the weekend.

The 25-year-old centre-back sustained the injury during Saturday’s 4-0 win over Brighton at the Etihad Stadium.

A statement by the Premier League champions on Wednesday said they are still to learn how long he will be out for.

“Aymeric Laporte has undergone surgery on his knee after damaging his cartilage and lateral meniscus during Saturday’s win over Brighton,” said the statement.

?Injury update on @Laporte… Everyone at City wishes Aymeric a full and speedy recovery. ? #mancity pic.twitter.com/Ifmtd4CqHJ — Manchester City (@ManCity) September 4, 2019

“The surgery, carried out by Dr Ramon Cugat in Barcelona, was successful and a more detailed prognosis will be provided in due course.

“Everyone at City wishes Aymeric a full and speedy recovery.”

Laporte injured his knee when fouling Brighton’s Adam Webster. He stayed on the ground and was in clear discomfort before being carried off the pitch on a stretcher.

City boss Pep Guardiola had described the Frenchman as the world’s best left-sided centre-back ahead of the game and his absence will be a blow to the club’s hopes of retaining their Premier League title.