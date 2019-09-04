Juan Manuel Correa transferred to UK hospital after fatal F2 crash in Belgium

Juan Manuel Correa, seriously injured in the crash that killed Anthoine Hubert, has been moved to a hospital in the United Kingdom.

The 20-year-old American underwent emergency surgery in Liege, Belgium following Saturday’s tragedy at Spa-Francorchamps.

Correa broke both his legs and suffered a spinal injury in the fatal Formula Two crash.

A statement posted to the driver’s social channels on Wednesday read: “Juan Manuel Correa will be transferred today to a specialised ICU (intensive care unit) located in the UK.

“He will continue his recovery process in the care of a specialist team of physicians.

“Juan Manuel and his family want to thank the CHU Liege ICU Team for their exceptional care and medical treatment over the past few days.”

Hubert was killed on Saturday in a 160mph crash which occurred during the Formula Two race.

The Frenchman rebounded off the barriers at Eau Rouge before Correa tore through his car.