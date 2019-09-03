Nadal continues on as Osaka bows out of US Open

Defending women’s champion Naomi Osaka has bowed out but men’s second seed Rafael Nadal marches on.

And wild card Kristie Ahn’s dream run came to an end against Elie Mertens while Alexander Zverev ran out of steam against Diego Schwartzman.

Here, PA looks back at day eight and forward to day nine at the US Open.

Shot of the day

…AROUND……………….THE………………………..NET! An absolutely unreal winner to set up match point… ??@RafaelNadal | #USOpen pic.twitter.com/TRJZ44h8ES — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 3, 2019

Wow! Nadal brought up match point against Marin Cilic with this amazing around-the-net number.

Shock of the day

Belinda Bencic had already beaten world number one and defending champion Osaka twice this year, but few expected win number three to come at Flushing Meadows.

Stat of the day

Barty is back on top (Michael Owens/AP)

Osaka’s defeat means she will lose the world number one spot to Ashleigh Barty after the tournament.

Quote of the day

Kids taken to school

Teenage doubles duo Coco Gauff and Caty McNally were handed a 6-0 6-1 lesson by the experienced Barty and Victoria Azarenka.

Fallen seeds

Men: Alexander Zverev (6), Marin Cilic (22)

Women: Naomi Osaka (1), Julia Goerges (26)

Brit watch

Johanna Konta is first up on Arthur Ashe on Friday as she bids to become the first British woman in the Open era to reach all four grand slam semi-finals. In the mixed doubles Jamie Murray and American Bethanie Mattek-Sands beat Mate Pavic and Gabriela Dabrowski in three.

Order of play

Arthur Ashe Stadium:

Johanna Konta v Elina Svitolina

Stan Wawrinka v Daniil Medvedev

Serena Williams v Wang Qiang

Roger Federer v Grigor Dimitrov