How does Johanna Konta compare to former British stars?
Johanna Konta will attempt to become the first British woman to reach the semi-finals at all four Grand Slam events in the Open era when she faces Elina Svitolina at Flushing Meadows.
The 28-year-old has yet to beat the Ukrainian in four previous matches, with all four defeats coming on hard courts – the surface she will play on at the US Open later today.
As Konta bids for a little piece of history, the PA News Agency takes a look at how her Grand Slam record compares to former British stars.
Johanna Konta
Konta has won three singles titles on the WTA Tour but a Grand Slam continues to elude her. She achieved a career-high world ranking of four in 2017.
Grand Slam best (singles)
Australian Open: Semi-final 2016
French Open: Semi-final 2019
Wimbledon: Semi-final 2017
US Open: Quarter-final 2019
Virginia Wade
Wade won three Grand Slams. Her most memorable was winning Wimbledon in 1977, the tournament’s centenary year. She won 55 WTA titles in all and reached world no. 2.
Grand Slam best (singles)
Australian Open: Winner 1972
French Open: Quarter-final 1970, 1972
Wimbledon: Winner 1977
US Open: Winner 1968
Sue Barker
Barker won 11 WTA Tour singles titles, including one Grand Slam crown at the 1976 French Open. She reached a career-high world ranking of three.
Grand Slam best (singles)
Australian Open: Semi-final 1975, 1977
French Open: Winner 1976
Wimbledon: Semi-final 1977
US Open: Round 4 1976
Jo Durie
Durie never won a WTA singles title but achieved a career-high world ranking of five. She was the last British woman to reach the semi-final of a Grand Slam until Konta got to the last four of the Australian Open in 2016.
Grand Slam best (singles)
Australian Open: Quarter-final 1983
French Open: Semi-final 1983
Wimbledon: Quarter-final 1984
US Open: Semi-final 1983
