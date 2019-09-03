How does Johanna Konta compare to former British stars?

Johanna Konta will attempt to become the first British woman to reach the semi-finals at all four Grand Slam events in the Open era when she faces Elina Svitolina at Flushing Meadows.

The 28-year-old has yet to beat the Ukrainian in four previous matches, with all four defeats coming on hard courts – the surface she will play on at the US Open later today.

As Konta bids for a little piece of history, the PA News Agency takes a look at how her Grand Slam record compares to former British stars.

Johanna Konta

It was a Sensational Sunday at the @usopen ! Check out all the best ? – including @JohannaKonta 's victory over Karolina Pliskova —> https://t.co/dckWHVaLde#USOpen pic.twitter.com/feZ4v5TBqP — WTA (@WTA) September 2, 2019

Konta has won three singles titles on the WTA Tour but a Grand Slam continues to elude her. She achieved a career-high world ranking of four in 2017.

Grand Slam best (singles)

Australian Open: Semi-final 2016

French Open: Semi-final 2019

Wimbledon: Semi-final 2017

US Open: Quarter-final 2019

Virginia Wade

Virginia Wade played in three Grand Slam finals between 1968 and 1977, winning all of them (PA News)

Wade won three Grand Slams. Her most memorable was winning Wimbledon in 1977, the tournament’s centenary year. She won 55 WTA titles in all and reached world no. 2.

Grand Slam best (singles)

Australian Open: Winner 1972

French Open: Quarter-final 1970, 1972

Wimbledon: Winner 1977

US Open: Winner 1968

Sue Barker

Sue Barker was French Open champion in 1976 (PA)

Barker won 11 WTA Tour singles titles, including one Grand Slam crown at the 1976 French Open. She reached a career-high world ranking of three.

Grand Slam best (singles)

Australian Open: Semi-final 1975, 1977

French Open: Winner 1976

Wimbledon: Semi-final 1977

US Open: Round 4 1976

Jo Durie

Jo Durie won two Grand Slam titles in mixed doubles, but never won a singles tournament (Michael Stephens/PA)

Durie never won a WTA singles title but achieved a career-high world ranking of five. She was the last British woman to reach the semi-final of a Grand Slam until Konta got to the last four of the Australian Open in 2016.

Grand Slam best (singles)

Australian Open: Quarter-final 1983

French Open: Semi-final 1983

Wimbledon: Quarter-final 1984

US Open: Semi-final 1983