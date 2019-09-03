Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Social media activity may give some insight into the thoughts of wantaway Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, Metro reports. The France international missed out on a transfer to Real Madrid before the European window closed, but liked a Bernabeu fan’s comment on one of his Instagram posts in which the fan said “Please come to Madrid”. The World Cup winner has appeared in all four of the Red Devils’ matches this season but his social media activity late on Monday drew criticism from United fans.

Wilfried Bony was released by Swansea at the end of last season (Nick Potts/PA)

Brighton could swoop for former Manchester City and Swansea striker Wilfried Bony, according to The Sun. The 30-year-old Ivory Coast international is available on a free transfer after being released by the Swans.

The Daily Telegraph reports that Premier League clubs are likely to vote this autumn to shift their transfer window next summer to match Europe. The top-flight sides are due to discuss the concern at a meeting of executives on September 12 but a vote might be postponed until November, the paper says. England’s transfer window closed on August 8, which was significantly earlier than those for European leagues on Monday.

England Women’s manager Phil Neville is reportedly being targeted to take over rivals and World Cup winners USA. Neville is under contract with the FA until 2021 but the Daily Mail says outgoing US manager Jill Ellis has been impressed with the former Manchester United player.



Social media round-up

¡Buenos días! It's not really over yet… The transfer market may have closed last night with no Pogba and Neymar moves, but Madrid and Barça will try again soon Tuesday's front coverhttps://t.co/oZFgiu5dDY pic.twitter.com/ZpnfzcKxUm — AS English (@English_AS) September 3, 2019

Players to watch

Neymar is still with Paris St Germain – for now (Mike Egerton/PA)

Neymar: The long-running transfer saga involving Neymar and a possible return to Barcelona may have started with former Nou Camp team-mate Lionel Messi sending a text message to the Brazilian ace, the Daily Star says via L’Equipe. The 27-year-old forward is still with Paris St Germain despite his apparent desire to leave for Barca.

Ruben Dias: Manchester United scouts watched Sunday’s clash between the 22-year-old defender’s Benfica and Braga – where they also observed team-mate Florentino Luis, the Daily Mirror reports while citing Sport Witness.