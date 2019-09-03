British Athletics name 72-strong team for World Championships

Dina Asher-Smith will compete in both the women’s 100 metres and 200m at the World Championships in Doha later this month, it has been confirmed.

Triple European champion Asher-Smith has been named in a 72-strong team announced by British Athletics for the IAAF’s showpiece event, which starts on September 27 until October 6.

Adam Gemili and Zharnel Hughes will also double up in the men’s sprint events and European champion Matthew Hudson-Smith will take on the world’s best in the 400m.

???? With the support of Team Rescue at Battersea, we are delighted to announce the 72-strong team that will #REPRESENT Great Britain and Northern Ireland at the IAAF World Championships in Doha from September 27th – October 6th.#REPRESENTRESCUE #IAAFDoha2019 #Battersea pic.twitter.com/IZf5u0edrL — British Athletics (@BritAthletics) September 3, 2019

Laura Muir, who also won European gold last summer, will be focusing on the women’s 1,500m and Katarina Johnson-Thompson will be bidding for another medal in the women’s heptathlon.

British Athletics performance director Neil Black said: “Given the standard of performances from British athletes this season, and the strength in depth we possess in several events, finalising the team was far from easy and there were some tough decisions to make.

“In the 72 athletes, I truly believe we have selected the strongest team possible to compete for medals on the global stage.

“The team is full of world-class athletes who over the past two years since we were hosts in London have proven that they belong on the global stage.”

Advertising

Martyn Rooney will compete in his eighth World Championships (Martin Rickett/PA)

Black paid tribute to Martyn Rooney, who has been named in the seven-man squad for the men’s 400m relay.

“Special mention needs to go to Martyn Rooney, who is competing at his eighth World Championships, a truly remarkable feat for a great athlete,” Black added.

British men’s team: 100m – Ojie Edoburun, Adam Gemili, Zharnel Hughes; 200m – Miguel Francis, Adam Gemili, Zharnel Hughes; 400m – Matthew Hudson-Smith, Rabah Yousif; 800m – Elliot Giles, Kyle Langford, Jamie Webb; 1500m – Neil Gourley, Josh Kerr, Jake Wightman; 5000m – Andrew Butchart, Ben Connor, Marc Scott; 3000m Steeplechase – Zak Seddon; 110m Hurdles – Andrew Pozzi; 400m Hurdles – Chris McAlister; Pole Vault – Harry Coppell; Triple Jump – Ben Williams; Hammer – Nick Miller; Decathlon – Tim Duckworth; Marathon – Callum Hawkins; 20km Race Walk – Tom Bosworth, Callum Wilkinson; 50km Race Walk – Cameron Corbishley; Dominic King; 4x100m Relay – Ojie Edoburun, Miguel Francis, Adam Gemili, Zharnel Hughes, Richard Kilty, Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake, CJ Ujah; 4x400m Relay – Cameron Chalmers, Dwayne Cowan, Toby Harries, Matthew Hudson-Smith, Martyn Rooney, Lee Thompson, Rabah Yousif.

British women’s team: 100m – Dina Asher-Smith, Daryll Neita, Asha Philip; 200m – Dina Asher-Smith, Beth Dobbin, Jodie Williams; 400m – Emily Diamond, Laviai Nielsen; 800m – Alexandra Bell, Shelayna Oskan-Clarke, Lynsey Sharp; 1500m – Sarah McDonald, Laura Muir, Jemma Reekie; 5000m – Jessica Judd, Eilish McColgan, Laura Weightman; 10,000m – Eilish McColgan, Steph Twell; 3000m Steeplechase – Elizabeth Bird, Rosie Clarke, Aimee Pratt; 100m Hurdles – Cindy Ofili; 400m Hurdles – Meghan Beesley, Jessica Turner; High Jump – Morgan Lake; Pole Vault – Holly Bradshaw; Long Jump – Abigail Irozuru; Shara Proctor; Shot Put – Sophie McKinna; Heptathlon – Katarina Johnson-Thompson; Marathon – Tish Jones, Charlotte Purdue; 4x100m Relay – Dina Asher-Smith, Kristal Awuah, Imani-Lara Lansiquot, Daryll Neita, Ashleigh Nelson, Asha Philip; 4x400m Relay – Finette Agyapong, Amy Allcock, Zoey Clark, Emily Diamond, Beth Dobbin, Laviai Nielsen, Jessica Turner, Jodie Williams.