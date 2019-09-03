Arsene Wenger not ruling out leading a team at 2022 World Cup

Arsene Wenger has not ruled out the possibility of taking charge of a national team at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The Frenchman, 69, is currently enjoying life away from the dugout having left Arsenal after 22 years at the helm in May 2018.

Wenger has been linked with a return to club management, including ahead of the new Premier League season at Newcastle following the departure of Rafael Benitez.

During his time away from the game, Wenger – who won three Premier League titles and seven FA Cups as well as reaching the 2006 Champions League final – has been working as a pundit for BeIN Sports.

Asked by the Doha-based broadcaster if he could see himself at the 2022 World Cup as a spectator or working for a team, Wenger said: “I could see myself working for a team.

“I will have enough time (and) distance with my last job (to give me perspective), and I would not be against that.”

Wenger also worked in France and Japan before his hugely successful spell with the Gunners.

“It will be interesting because you have some countries that have shown quality, especially Qatar who has just won the Asian Cup,” the 69-year-old continued.

“It will be interesting to see how they develop, but overall I must say I always wanted to go to the World Cup (finals) because I felt it is the job of a manager to be where the best football players in the world play football.

“Hopefully, you will see me, touch wood in Qatar in three years’ time.”

Wenger told BeIN Sports he had rejected “some nice offers” because he did not yet feel ready for a return to the game, but added: “you will see me in a dugout again, when, I don’t know exactly.”

The 69-year-old, though, suggested he remained determined to look towards a fresh challenge.

“I enjoyed a bit to take a distance. I had a reluctance to go back into the heat again,” Wenger said.

“I still cannot live today with the fact that I will never be on the bench again. I might go for an intermediate position.

“What I want for sure is to share what I know, and what I have learnt as much as I can in the game.

“I would like to experience one more time the intensity of the competition.”