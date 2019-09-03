Advertising
Alexis Sanchez has no regrets over Manchester United exit
The Chilean will spend the season on loan at Inter Milan.
Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez has insisted he has no regrets about his move to Old Trafford.
The 30-year-old, who has joined Inter Milan on loan for the rest of the season, scored just five goals in 45 appearances for United after arriving as their highest-paid player from Arsenal in January 2018.
The Chilean, earning a reported £400,000 a week, came in for heavy criticism, but told BBC Sport he remains glad he made the move.
“I’m very happy I went to Manchester United,” Sanchez said. “I’ve always said that. It’s the club that has won the most in England.
“When I went to Arsenal it was fantastic – I was happy there – but United were growing at the time, they were buying players to win something.
“I wanted to join them and win everything. I don’t regret going there.”
Sanchez scored 80 goals in 166 games for Arsenal after signing for £30million from Barcelona in July 2014, but suffered a major slump in form after joining United.
He scored two Premier League goals in 27 appearances and made only 31 starts out of a possible 77 for the club.
“I’ve always said to my friends I want to play. If they (United) would let me play I’ll do my best,” Sanchez added.
“Sometimes I’d play 60 minutes then I wouldn’t play the next game and I didn’t know why.”
