Djokovic withdraws and Konta advances on US Open day seven

Novak Djokovic succumbed to a shoulder injury as his US title defence came to an end against Stan Wawrinka.

Meanwhile, Johanna Konta knocked out the third seed to reach a third successive grand slam quarter-final and her first in New York.

Here, PA looks back at day seven and forward to day eight at the US Open.

Shot of the day

Madison Keys bowed out but not before unleashing this forehand rocket against Elina Svitolina.

Stat of the day

Konta is the first British woman since Jo Durie in 1983 to reach the quarter-finals at Flushing Meadows.

Shock of the day

New territory ? ??Wang Qiang took out No. 2 seed Ashleigh Barty in straight sets to make her first Grand Slam quarterfinal! ?: https://t.co/kQ6y3OQtxy #USOpen pic.twitter.com/5KWVZwNejo — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 1, 2019

Djokovic’s defeat was a surprise, but he has been carrying an injury. The shock came when women’s second seed Ashleigh Barty fell by the wayside, going down in straight sets to an inspired Qiang Wang of China.

Quote of the day

Villain of the day

Dancing his way into the final eight! ? Daniil Medvedev is through to the first Grand Slam quarterfinal of his career after fighting past Koepfer in four sets.@DaniilMedwed | #USOpen pic.twitter.com/wbTz7jahMr — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 2, 2019

Daniil Medvedev is still rubbing the Flushing Meadows crowd up the wrong way.

Brit watch

Johanna Konta scored one of the biggest wins of her career by beating third seed Karolina Pliskova, with celebrity fan Tom Hiddleston once again in her corner. She will face Elina Svitolina in the quarter-finals. Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski beat Denis Shapovalov and Rohan Bopanna in the men’s doubles. Murray then teamed up with Bethanie Mattek-Sands to beat his old partner Bruno Soares and Nicole Melichar in the mixed.

Fallen seeds

Women: Ashleigh Barty (2), Karolina Pliskova (3), Madison Keys (10), Petra Martic (22)

Men: Novak Djokovic (1), David Goffin (15)

Order of play

Arthur Ashe Stadium:

Naomi Osaka v Belinda Bencic

Alexander Zverev v Diego Schwartzman

Marin Cilic v Rafael Nadal

Taylor Townsend v Bianca Andreescu

Louis Armstrong Stadium:

Donna Vekic v Julia Goerges

Andrey Rublev v Matteo Berrettini

Kristie Ahn v Elise Mertens

Gael Monfils v Pablo Andujar