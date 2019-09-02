Bobby Duncan closing in on Liverpool exit

Liverpool are set to offload youth team striker Bobby Duncan to Fiorentina after the Serie A side made an offer to buy him permanently.

The PA news agency understands the Italians will pay 2million euros (£1.7million) up front with a 20 per cent sell on fee for the player.

Last week the club were firm in their stance that the 18-year-old, scorer for 32 goals for the under-18s in his first season since arriving from Manchester City, would not be leaving.

That was in the light of what was considered a “derisory” offer from the Italians, essentially a loan deal with no obligation to buy and no penalty clauses should Duncan not play.

It prompted the player’s agent Saif Rubie to post a lengthy statement on social media claiming Liverpool had reneged on a deal and the player’s mental health had been affected.

Manager Jurgen Klopp launched a strong defence of their handling of Duncan, and all young players at the club, stressing how highly they rated him on Friday, but over the weekend Fiorentina returned with an improved offer and Liverpool’s position altered.

Despite the club publicly stating their intent to hold on to Duncan, sporting director Michael Edwards remained opened to the potential of a deal and when a firm offer came in for the England youth international, who arrived for a £200,000 compensation fee last summer, he felt it was the right move for all parties.