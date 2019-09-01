Advertising
The sporting weekend in pictures
Charles Leclerc dedicated his Belgian grand prix win to friend Anthoine Hubert, who died in a crash on Saturday.
The death of French Formula Two driver Anthoine Hubert dominated the thoughts of everyone at the Belgian Grand Prix.
The 22-year-old died on Saturday following a 160mph collision at the high-speed Spa-Francorchamps track. Charles Leclerc claimed his maiden Formula One victory on Sunday and dedicated the win to his friend Hubert.
In football, Arsenal and Tottenham played out a thrilling north London derby, while Liverpool kept up their perfect start to the season.
Here, the PA news agency looks at the sporting weekend in pictures.
