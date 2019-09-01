The death of French Formula Two driver Anthoine Hubert dominated the thoughts of everyone at the Belgian Grand Prix.

The 22-year-old died on Saturday following a 160mph collision at the high-speed Spa-Francorchamps track. Charles Leclerc claimed his maiden Formula One victory on Sunday and dedicated the win to his friend Hubert.

In football, Arsenal and Tottenham played out a thrilling north London derby, while Liverpool kept up their perfect start to the season.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the sporting weekend in pictures.

The mother of Anthoine Hubert embraces Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Fans signed a remembrance board for Hubert (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Leclerc dedicated his first Formula One win to Hubert (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (second left) struck the equaliser as Arsenal fought back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Tottenham in the north London derby (John Walton/PA)

Advertising

Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane both scored as Liverpool maintained their perfect start to the season with a 3-0 win at Burnley (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Sergio Aguero scored twice in Manchester City’s 4-0 win over Brighton (Nick Potts/PA)

Sheffield United stunned Chelsea by coming from 2-0 down to snatch a 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge (John Walton/PA)

Neil Lennon’s Celtic secured a 2-0 Old Firm derby win over Rangers at Ibrox (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Advertising

Vasyl Lomachenko (centre) added the WBC lightweight title to his WBA and WBO belts by beating Britain’s Luke Campbell on points in London (Steven Paston/PA)

World number one Naomi Osaka (left) consoled youngster Cori Gauff after beating the 15-year-old at the US Open (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Johanna Konta beat third seed Karolina Pliskova in the fourth round (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen)

Roger Federer lost just four games against David Goffin as he cruised into the quarter-finals (AP Photo/Sarah Stier)

Ireland beat Wales 22-17 in their World Cup warm-up match in Cardiff (Adam Davy/PA)

Western Storm won the last Kia Super League with victory in the final over Southern Vipers thanks to an unbeaten 78 from England captain Heather Knight (Steven Paston/PA)