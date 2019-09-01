Barty knocked out in US Open fourth round

World number two Ashleigh Barty suffered a shock defeat in the fourth round of the US Open.

The Australian, who won the French Open earlier this year, was beaten in straight sets by Wang Qiang, the 18th seed from China.

Below-par Barty was broken twice in the first set and saved two match points on serve in the second.

?Upset Alert ? Qiang Wang takes down world No. 2 Ashleigh Barty 6-2, 6-4 and grabs the first spot in the QF's!#USOpen pic.twitter.com/uGYKbQ1nr8 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 1, 2019

She had a chance to break back but the hugely impressive Wang, playing in the fourth round of a grand slam for the first time, held her nerve.

A fourth match point saw the 27-year-old over the line and into the quarter-finals.

“‘Q’ was very good, very solid,” said Barty. “I felt like she was able to put the ball with great depth in difficult positions for me.

“I still was able to create opportunities, it was just very frustrating that on the big points today, she played a lot better.

Qiang Wang secured the shock win (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen)

“I mean I had nine break points, and I wasn’t able to even get one of them, which is really frustrating.

“But it’s been a great season in grand slams, making the second week in every single one, which has been really special.

“Now we’ll sit back, reflect, and look forward to a big couple months to finish off the year.”