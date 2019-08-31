US Open day five: Djokovic, Federer and Konta make it to the second week

Defending champion Novak Djokovic and five-time winner Roger Federer made it through to round four.

Johanna Konta is the last Brit standing having made the second week for a third straight grand slam.

Here, PA looks back at day five and forward to day six at the US Open.

Shot of the day

These reactions from @alexdeminaur… ? The ?? will meet Grigor Dimitrov or Kamil Majchrzak for a place in the #USOpen quarter-finals. ? ?: @usopenpic.twitter.com/WsncDaapzn — ATP Tour (@ATP_Tour) August 30, 2019

Alex de Minaur’s pick-up and volley had the Grandstand crowd on its feet.

Quote of the day

Shock of the day

He's got hops ?@alexdeminaur upsets No. 7 seed Kei Nishikori 6-2, 6-4, 2-6, 6-3 to reach his first career Grand Slam R4.#USOpen pic.twitter.com/mBoO184WmY — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 30, 2019

Seventh seed Kei Nishikori, a finalist here in 2014, was dumped out in four sets by Australian De Minaur.

Brit watch

Dan Evans’ exertions in his rain-delayed second-round match caught up with him as he bowed out to Roger Federer, winning just five games. But Johanna Konta marches on after a straight-sets win over Zhang Shuai.

Teen spirit

Jumping into R2 of doubles like… ? Coco Gauff & Caty McNally defeat Siniaková & Görges 7-6(6), 6-2!@CocoGauff | @CatyMcNally | #USOpen pic.twitter.com/plka6h3xwz — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 30, 2019

Coco Gauff and Caty McNally thrilled a packed Court Five with their sojourn into the doubles, a 7-6 6-2 win over Julia Goerges and Katerina Siniakova.

Fallen seeds

Men: Kei Nishikori (7), Nikoloz Basilashvili (17)

Women: Anastasia Sevastova (12), Sofia Kenin (20), Maria Sakkari (30), Dayana Yastremska (32), Zhang Shuai (33)

Saturday’s order of play

Arthur Ashe Stadium:

Caroline Wozniacki v Bianca Andreescu

Hyeon Chung v Rafael Nadal

Naomi Osaka v Coco Gauff

Andrey Rublev v Nick Kyrgios

Louis Armstrong Stadium:

Taylor Townsend v Sorana Cirstea

Julia Goerges v Kiki Bertens

Alexander Zverev v Aljaz Bedene

Gael Monfils v Denis Shapovalov