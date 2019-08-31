Drivers pay tribute to ‘super talented’ Anthoine Hubert after Formula Two death

Mourners from across the world of racing have shared messages of condolence following the death of Formula Two driver Anthoine Hubert at the Belgian Grand Prix.

Former Formula One driver Jenson Button described the 22-year-old Frenchman, who died in a crash at the high-speed Spa-Francorchamps track, as “super talented”.

Devastating news from Spa today, the super talented Anthoine Hubert succumbed to his injuries after an accident in today’s F2 race. rest in peace Champion ??? https://t.co/adDUDPeakI — Jenson Button (@JensonButton) August 31, 2019

“Devastating news from Spa today, the super talented Anthoine Hubert succumbed to his injuries after an accident in today’s F2 race,” the British former Brawn and McLaren driver tweeted.

“Rest in peace Champion.”

Button made his comments while retweeting a post from TV presenter Jake Humphrey, formerly the BBC’s face of Formula One, for which Formula Two acts as a feeder championship.

Humphrey described Hubert’s death as “heartbreaking”, adding: “He was just 22, a huge talent and real racer. Utterly tragic.”

Current driver Max Verstappen said he was “absolutely shocked” by the “tragic” news.

Advertising

Absolutely shocked by the tragic accident of Anthoine Hubert. Terrible. My thoughts are with him and his family, friends, team and loved ones. #F2 pic.twitter.com/NzLTSfqmqT — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) August 31, 2019

“Terrible,” he tweeted. “My thoughts are with him and his family, friends, team and loved ones.”

Brazilian driver Felipe Massa, who survived an accident described as “life-threatening” when driving in F1 for Ferrari and is now with Venturi in Formula E, said he was “deeply shocked (and) saddened by the loss of such a young talent”.

I’m deeply shocked & saddened by the loss of such a young talent today Antoine Hubert in @FIA_F2 .Sending love and strength to his family and friends.?? — Felipe Massa (@MassaFelipe19) August 31, 2019

Advertising

Constructors such as Mercedes, Honda and Williams also shared messages of condolence for the family, friends and colleagues of Hubert, who raced for the British-owned Arden team.

It is with deep sadness that McLaren Racing learns of the passing of Anthoine Hubert in today’s Formula 2 race. The team sends its heartfelt condolences to Anthoine’s family and loved ones, his colleagues at the Arden team, and the entire F2 community. pic.twitter.com/pfhRS7fBbO — McLaren (@McLarenF1) August 31, 2019

Very sad news regarding Anthoine Hubert. Our thoughts are with his family. — Alfa Romeo Racing (@alfaromeoracing) August 31, 2019

“The team sends its heartfelt condolences to Anthoine’s family and loved ones, his colleagues at the Arden team, and the entire F2 community,” McLaren tweeted.

Many of Hubert’s fellow racing drivers lamented what might have been if his promising career had been allowed to continue.

Awful news about Antoine Hubert… A great talent taken away too young. My deepest condolences to his family, the Arden-HWA team & everyone at @FIA_F2 at this time. — Karun Chandhok (@karunchandhok) August 31, 2019

This day has gone from peak to low. Absolutely speechless by the death of Anthoine Hubert. Thoughts are with him and his loved ones. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/N2Do65yi8v — Giedo van der Garde (@GvanderGarde) August 31, 2019

“Awful news about Antoine Hubert,” tweeted former Lotus Formula One driver Karun Chandhok. “A great talent taken away too young.”

Dutch racing driver Giedo van der Garde, formerly with Caterham in Formula One, tweeted: “This day has gone from peak to low. Absolutely speechless by the death of Anthoine Hubert.”

The official Twitter account for Formula One, the championship which Hubert was no doubt aiming to reach, described his death as “tragic”.

We are devastated by the news of Anthoine Hubert's tragic passing All our thoughts are with his family and friends He will never be forgotten pic.twitter.com/IJtA9hyJNw — Formula 1 (@F1) August 31, 2019

“He will never be forgotten,” it tweeted.