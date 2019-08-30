Oliver Burke joins Alaves on loan until end of the season

West Brom winger Oliver Burke has joined Spanish side Alaves on loan until the end of the current campaign.

The Scotland international has been a peripheral figure for the Baggies so far this campaign, with his only start coming in the EFL Cup defeat to Millwall.

Burke has made just 20 appearances for West Brom since joining them from RB Leipzig in 2017 and spent the second half of last season on loan at Celtic.

Albion boss Slaven Bilic told the club’s official website: “He needs minutes. The situation is like Sam Field and Jonathan Leko.

“It would be much easier to say ‘stay here’ to cover ourselves, but then it’s a bit too selfish.

“What I told him is that I expect him, and it’s the same for Jonathan and Sam, to go and pick up the minutes, play week-in, week-out and then come back and play here.”