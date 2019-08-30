Evans frustrated by US Open scheduling

Dan Evans blamed some “tough” scheduling after he was rolled over by Roger Federer at the US Open.

The British number two was on the end of a 6-2 6-2 6-1 hiding in just an hour and 20 minutes, the quickest match of the tournament so far.

Evans felt hard done by being first up on Arthur Ashe court, having finished his rain-delayed second-round match against Lucas Pouille less than 24 hours earlier.

Dan Evans, left, and Roger Federer pose with former NBA star Kobe Bryant, centre, at the coin toss (Sarah Stier/AP)

There was even a suggestion world number three Federer had requested the early slot, but the Swiss angrily said he was “sick and tired” of such claims.

Evans admitted: “He was too good. Obviously I didn’t play my best, but he got on top of me early and it was difficult.

“I was fatigued, as well. I thought it was pretty tough I was first up after playing yesterday, if I’m being brutally honest.

“Him being totally fresh and me, you know, battling yesterday, I didn’t get out of here until probably going on 6pm… just complete polar opposites, isn’t it?

Advertising

“And to try to beat him feeling tired, stiff, playing four sets yesterday, it’s near on impossible. But do you think a guy who’s my ranking has any say in that?

When your allegiance is made pretty clear from the start… ?? @rogerfederer#USOpen pic.twitter.com/ZTUm7nJpRX — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 30, 2019

“There are probably about four people in this tournament who have a say when they play. Maybe three.”

It was not difficult to pinpoint which three players Evans was referring to. Federer had, of course, been unaffected by the rain when playing his second-round match under the roof on Wednesday.

Advertising

But the five-time Flushing Meadows champion said: “That doesn’t mean like, ‘Roger asks, Roger gets’.

“Just remember that, because I have heard this s*** too often now. I’m sick and tired of it, that apparently I call the shots. The tournament and the TV stations do.

“We can give our opinion. That’s what we do. But I’m still going to walk out even if they schedule me at 4 o’clock in the morning.”

Evans might not have been expected to beat Federer – in their two previous meetings he had not won a set – but he did take the Swiss great to two tie-breaks at the Australian Open in January.

There was also the fact that Federer had made slow starts to his previous two matches, dropping the opening set in both to players far less adept than Evans, to cling on to.

But there was no such luck for Evans. The 29-year-old had to save three break points for 2-2 in the first set, but was then broken twice as Federer whizzed away.

6-2, 6-2, 6-1✅@rogerfederer passes the Evans test with flying colors and moves into R4…#USOpen pic.twitter.com/qZlkZzMnDl — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 30, 2019

Federer had invited Evans to train with him in the Swiss Alps in April, but he was nothing like as accommodating in New York.

Evans did not win a single point on the Federer serve in the second set as winner after winner – 48 in total throughout the match – fizzed past him.

If the Brit tried to come forward, he was passed. If he stayed behind, he found himself almost pinned to the back wall.

In the third Evans did finally scratch the surface, not only winning three points on the Federer serve but then converting the second of two break points, bringing them level on serve.

It was little more than an act of defiance, Federer breaking straight back to love and running away with the set and the match.