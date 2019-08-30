Menu

England cricket star Stokes declares for Spurs

UK & international sports | Published:

The New Zealand-born all-rounder has played a starring role for England this summer.

Ben Stokes

England’s Ashes hero Ben Stokes has declared himself a Tottenham fan.

The all-rounder, whose majestic innings at Headingley last weekend helped keep England’s contest with Australia alive, received a Spurs shirt with his name and the number 55 on the back.

Having previously not attached himself to a particular team, New Zealand-born Stokes was swayed towards Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

He tweeted: “Never supported a club,always wanted to but never loved football enough really,my first ever football top was actually a Tottenham one,it was the blue and yellow kit with Thomson on the front.

“But after getting sent this I guess I’m now officially a Spurs fan.”

