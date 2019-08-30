England cricket star Stokes declares for Spurs

England’s Ashes hero Ben Stokes has declared himself a Tottenham fan.

The all-rounder, whose majestic innings at Headingley last weekend helped keep England’s contest with Australia alive, received a Spurs shirt with his name and the number 55 on the back.

Having previously not attached himself to a particular team, New Zealand-born Stokes was swayed towards Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

Never supported a club,always wanted to but never loved football enough really,my first ever football top was actually a Tottenham one,it was the blue and yellow kit with Thomson on the front. But after getting sent this I guess I’m now officially a Spurs fan @SpursOfficial #coys pic.twitter.com/VqaxgRSF9I — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) August 30, 2019

