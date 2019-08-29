What awaits English quartet in Champions League group stage

The Champions League draw was made on Thursday, with Tottenham, Manchester City, Chelsea and holders Liverpool all discovering who they will meet in the group stage of this season’s competition.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the opponents the Premier League quartet will come up against.

Tottenham (Group B)

Opponents: Bayern Munich, Olympiacos, Red Star Belgrade

Distance to travel (round trip): 6,200 miles

History: The last time Spurs played Bayern in any competition, they went on to win the 1983-84 UEFA Cup.

Danger man: Robert Lewandowski has scored five goals in two Bundesliga appearances for Bayern so far this season.

Robert Lewandowski will look to cause Spurs problems (Adam Davy/PA)

Manchester City (Group C)

Opponents: Shakhtar Donetsk, Dinamo Zagreb, Atalanta

Distance to travel: 6,740 miles

History: City put nine goals past Shakhtar in last season’s Champions League group stage, conceding none.

Danger man: Duvan Zapata was a key man for Atalanta as they secured Champions League football for the first time in their history by finishing third in Serie A.

Duvan Zapata fired Atalanta into Serie A’s top four (Nigel French/PA)

Liverpool (Group E)

Opponents: Napoli, Red Bull Salzburg, Genk

Distance to travel: 4,760 miles

History: Liverpool were beaten 1-0 at Napoli before winning by the same scoreline on home soil in last season’s group stage.

Danger man: Lorenzo Insigne scored a late winner on the Reds’ last visit to Naples, so they will be wary of his threat.

Liverpool will be familiar with Lorenzo Insigne’s talents (Jane Barlow/PA)

Chelsea (Group H)

Opponents: Ajax, Valencia, Lille

Distance to travel: 2,400 miles

History: Chelsea have never lost to Valencia in six Champions League meetings.

Danger man: Dusan Tadic contributed six goals and four assists as Ajax made it all the way to the semi-finals last season.