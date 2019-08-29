Valtteri Bottas to remain at Mercedes next season

Valtteri Bottas has been confirmed as Lewis Hamilton’s team-mate at Mercedes for next season ahead of this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix.

The Finn, who celebrated his 30th birthday on Wednesday, has seen off the team’s French reserve driver Esteban Ocon and British rookie George Russell to get the nod alongside Hamilton for 2020.

Team principal Toto Wolff has decided to take up the option on keeping Bottas for a fourth consecutive season.

Mercedes released a statement on their official website, which read: “Mercedes today confirmed that it has exercised its option with Valtteri Bottas for the 2020 Formula One season.

“Valtteri Bottas joined Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport in 2017 and played a key role in the team’s victory in the constructors’ championship in the past two seasons.”

Mathematically, Bottas is Hamilton’s closest challenger for a sixth world championship, having won twice this year.

Bottas tweeted: “2020 ?✔️. Very happy to announce my contract with @MercedesAMGF1 for 2020 ?.”

The former Williams driver is still 62 points behind his team-mate with nine rounds remaining and last tasted victory at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in April.

During his two-and-a-half seasons with Mercedes so far, Bottas has scored five race wins and 10 pole positions.