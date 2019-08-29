Mings, Wan-Bissaka, Maddison and Mount named in England squad

The uncapped Tyrone Mings, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Mason Mount and James Maddison have all received England call-ups as Gareth Southgate surprisingly left out right-back Kyle Walker.

Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks was recalled and Liverpool’s Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was also named in the squad for European Championship qualifiers against Bulgaria and Kosovo, despite making just two starts since suffering a serious knee injury in April 2018.

Southgate has brought Kieran Trippier back into the fold after omitting him from the Nations League squad and there is a maiden call-up for Wan-Bissaka, leaving World Cup semi-finalist Walker conspicuous by his absence from the 25-man squad.

Fellow Manchester City defender John Stones, who has had a thigh problem, also missed out with Aston Villa defender Mings receiving his first call-up.

Chelsea playmaker Mount and Leicester’s Maddison have both previously been part of the senior squad and have been included for the upcoming qualifiers.

“We only have eight matches before I name the squad for the European Championships,” Southgate said.

“We learned some lessons from last September on the importance of physical fitness at this time of year, also some exciting players we wanted to look at and involve.”

Aaron Wan-Bissaka, right, joins Ross Barkley in the squad (Martin Rickett/PA)

Wan-Bissaka joined Manchester United from Crystal Palace in the summer and Southgate explained his inclusion ahead of Manchester City defender Walker.

“We tracked him very closely last year and thought he had an outstanding season last season, but he should stay with the Under-21 group,” the Three Lions boss said. “He’s adapted very well to a high profile move with the intensity and pressure and we are really looking at him and Trent (Alexander-Arndold).

“We also want to reintegrate Kieran Trippier to know he is still on our radar. It’s an area of the pitch where we have a lot of quality. Kyle started the season really well so I explained the situation to him. They all have different strengths.”