Formula One announces record 22 races in 2020

Formula One has announced that there will be a record 22 races next year, making it the longest calendar in the sport’s history.

Vietnam makes its debut as the third instalment of the 2020 season in April, while Holland will stage its first race in more than three decades in May.

It has also been confirmed that the British Grand Prix has been pushed back by a week to avoid clashing with the Wimbledon men’s singles final and the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.

The Silverstone race will take place on July 19, the same weekend as the Open at Royal St George’s.

There will be seven back-to-back races next term with Melbourne playing host to the season opener on March 15 and Bahrain to follow a week later.

The campaign will conclude in Abu Dhabi on November 29.

Looking back at one of the biggest #F1 crashes of 2018! ? Ride onboard with @HulkHulkenberg and @RGrosjean for an alternative view of their first lap smash in Abu Dhabi ? — Formula 1 (@F1) December 10, 2018

Advertising

The German Grand Prix is the only absentee of this year’s fixtures, following deals to save the rounds at Silverstone and Barcelona.

The calendar is set to be formally approved at a World Motor Sport Council meeting on October 4.

F1 2020 calendar:

March 15 – Australia, Melbourne; March 22 – Bahrain, Sakhir; April 5 – Vietnam, Hanoi; April 19 – China, Shanghai; May 3 – Netherlands, Zandvoort; May 20 – Spain, Barcelona; May 24 – Monaco, Monaco;

June 7 – Azerbaijan, Baku; June 14 – Canada, Montreal; June 28 – France, Le Castellet; July 5 – Austria, Spielberg; July 19 – Great Britain, Silverstone; August 2 – Hungary, Budapest; August 30 – Belgium, Spa; September 6 – Italy, Monza (subject to contract signature); September 20 – Singapore, Singapore; September 27 – Russia, Sochi; October 11 – Japan, Suzuka; October 25 – United States, Austin; November 1 – Mexico City, Mexico City; November 15 – Brazil, Sao Paulo; November 29 – Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi.