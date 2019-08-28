MK Dons relishing Carabao Cup clash with European champions Liverpool

MK Dons boss Paul Tisdale says his team “can’t wait” for a Carabao Cup third-round home tie against last season’s Champions League winners Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp’s men will head to Buckinghamshire next month for an appointment with the Sky Bet League One club.

Reacting to the draw, Tisdale said on the club’s Twitter feed: “What a draw. We’re hoping for another full house at Stadium MK. The Champions League winners in Milton Keynes – we can’t wait.”

Giant killers Colchester have also landed a plum third-round clash after being drawn at home against Tottenham.

Colchester again face Premier League opposition following a penalty shoot-out victory against Crystal Palace on Tuesday.

And their fellow League Two outfit Crawley, conquerors of Norwich in round two, host Stoke.

Holders Manchester City, who beat Chelsea on penalties to lift the trophy last season, visit Championship club Preston.

Chelsea have home advantage against Grimsby or Macclesfield, whose second-round game was abandoned due to a waterlogged pitch, and Manchester United host Rochdale.

There will be a south-coast derby at Fratton Park between Portsmouth and Southampton, with another all-Premier League tie seeing Brighton at home to Aston Villa.

“It’s great,” said Portsmouth assistant boss Joe Gallen. “I really love derby games and I think it’s brilliant that we’re now going to play Southampton.”

West Ham, meanwhile, face a tricky trip to League One Oxford, with Bournemouth going to last season’s semi-finalists Burton, Leicester visiting Luton and Everton being drawn away against Sheffield Wednesday.

West Ham knocked out Newport on Tuesday (Nick Potts/PA)

The draw is completed by Arsenal hosting Nottingham Forest, Wolves entertaining Reading, Swansea visiting Watford and Sheffield United meeting Sunderland at Bramall Lane.

Ties will be played in the week commencing September 23.