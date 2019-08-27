United and Inter ‘agree’ loan deal for Sanchez

Manchester United have agreed a deal to loan Alexis Sanchez to Inter Milan for the rest of the season, the PA news agency understands.

The 10-month deal does not include an option to buy, with United retaining control of the 30-year-old who still has almost three years left on his contract.

Sanchez joined United from Arsenal in January 2018 in a deal which saw Henrikh Mkhitaryan go in the opposite direction, but has so far failed to shine at Old Trafford.

The Chile international, who managed almost a goal every other game during his three and a half years with the Gunners, has managed just five strikes in 45 appearances for United.

As United’s highest-paid player, his poor performances reportedly led to problems for the club as they negotiated contracts with other players in the squad, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was keen to see him move on this summer.

That is despite a lack of experienced cover in the squad, with Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and teenagers Mason Greenwood and Tahith Chong the only forwards in United’s senior squad.

United have already allowed one forward to join Inter, with Sanchez to be reunited with Romelu Lukaku in Italy.

Further departures could yet follow before the European transfer window closes, with Matteo Darmian and Marcos Rojo among the fringe players to have been linked with a move away from Old Trafford.

Though United opened the season with a hugely encouraging 4-0 win over Chelsea, they were then held to a 1-1 draw by Wolves before Saturday’s disappointing home reverse to Palace, who had not previously won at Old Trafford in the Premier League era.