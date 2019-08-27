Thiem and Tsitsipas knocked out on day two of US Open

Dominic Thiem and Stefanos Tsitsipas were the big first-round casualties in the men’s draw on day two at the US Open.

World number four Thiem, twice a French Opden runner-up, was beaten in four sets by unseeded Italian Thomas Fabbiano, 6-4 3-6 6-2 6-2.

There were extenuating circumstances for the Austrian, who has been suffering with a virus in the build-up to Flushing Meadows and would not have been expecting to mount a serious challenge.

Tsitsipas, however, suffered a second consecutive grand slam first-round exit after his early departure at Wimbledon.

His Russian opponent, Andrey Rublev, had beaten Roger Federer earlier this month and was once again in inspired form, as the two 21-year-olds played out a ding-dong encounter on Louis Armstrong.

Despite struggling with cramp Tsitsipas put up a serious fight, breaking Rublev to love as he served for the match.

But Rublev was not to be denied and broke straight back before holding his nerve and his serve to wrap up a breathless 6-4 6-7 (5) 7-6 (9) 7-5 win.

Advertising

Tsitsipas did not leave quietly, though. He was penalised for a coaching violation, and later a time violation, and was overheard saying to umpire Damien Dumusois “you’re all weirdos”.

He was unrepentant afterwards, claiming Dumusois has something against him: “The chair umpire was very incorrect in what he was telling me during the

match,” Tsitsipas said.

“I don’t know what this chair umpire has in specific against my team but he’s

been complaining and telling me that my team talks all of the time when I’m out on the court playing.

Advertising

“He’s very… I don’t know. I believe he’s not right, because I never hear

anything of what my team says from the outside. And there is nothing that I

personally believe can help my game or make me play better.

“My father, who usually does the talking, he’s trying to pump me up by saying,

you know, ‘come on’.

“Raising my confidence by not coaching but by trying to boost me up. I believe

the coach for my opponent does the same thing, which is normal.

“This chair umpire, I don’t know, he has something against me. I don’t know

why.”

Wimbledon semi-finalist Roberto Bautista Agut was another seed to bite the dust after a gruelling five-setter.

Agut, seeded 10, lost 3-6 6-1 6-4 3-6 6-3 to Mikhail Kukushkin of

Kazakhstan.