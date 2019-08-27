Naomi Osaka digs deep to reach second round in US Open defence

Defending champion Naomi Osaka had to dig deep to reach the second round of the US Open.

The top seed needed three sets to overcome gutsy Russian Anna Blinkova 6-4 6-7 (5) 6-2.

Osaka was back on Arthur Ashe court for the first time since ‘that’ final, her victory 12 months ago which was completely overshadowed by Serena Williams’ meltdown.

The 21-year-old is back at world number one despite poor showings at the last two grand slams, including a first-round exit at Wimbledon.

Osaka has been troubled by a knee injury – which was heavily strapped up – and even openly admitted she has not been enjoying playing tennis since her win in Australia in January.

She certainly did not enjoy the first three games, world number 84 Blinkova breaking her first service game to lead 3-0.

But Osaka won 11 points out of 12 on her way to clawing herself level before clinching the opening set.

Advertising

Blinkova would not go away quietly, though and, having forged and squandered three set points at 6-5, she fashioned two more in the tie-break and converted the second.

It meant a deciding set Osaka could probably have done without given her fitness concerns, but an early break gave her some breathing space for the first time in the match.

A ferocious forehand winner which clipped the line wrapped up victory in a shade under two-and-a-half hours.

Advertising

Naomi Osaka was back on Arthur Ashe court for the first time since her triumph 12 months ago (Michael Owens/AP)

“It was really amazing for me, I have a lot of good memories here, I grew up here, and I wanted to add to that list of good memories,” said Osaka.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been this nervous in my life. She played amazingly and I never really found my rhythm.

“You want to do well after winning last year. I love playing here, that’s why I played for nearly three hours! I definitely didn’t want to lose in the first round.

“I learn from the tougher matches so it helps me be prepared.”

Get pumped ? Alison Riske upends No. 24 seed Muguruza 2-6, 6-1, 6-3 to capture her first match win at Flushing Meadows since 2013.@Riske4rewards | #USOpen pic.twitter.com/ruGbBwOvae — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 27, 2019

Former Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza was a first-round casualty as she went out in three sets to American Alison Riske 2-6 6-1 6-3.

Sixth seed Petra Kvitova, the two-time Wimbledon winner, eased through with a 6-2 6-4 victory over fellow Czech Denisa Allertova.

Kiki Bertens, the seventh seed, beat Paula Badosa of Spain 6-4 6-2.