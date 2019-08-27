James Anderson continues recovery with spell for Lancashire Second XI

James Anderson bowled eight overs on the first morning of Lancashire Second XI’s friendly at Chester Boughton Hall as he attempted to prove his fitness for the fourth Ashes Test.

The 37-year-old is recovering from a calf injury which cut short his involvement in the Ashes opener at Edgbaston and ruled him out of the next two Tests at Lord’s and Headingley.

Anderson came through the morning unscathed (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Anderson, who returned in a friendly against a Leicestershire side last week, went wicketless in his opening spell against a Durham Second XI, although his six-over stint yielded just seven runs.

England’s all-time leading wicket-taker suffered a calf injury while in County Championship action for Lancashire against Durham at Sedbergh School in June.

His fitness was in doubt for the first Test and he managed just four overs on the first morning at Edgbaston, before leaving the field and being sidelined for the rest of the match.

Anderson has missed the last two Tests (Anthony Devlin/PA)

England were said to be keen for Anderson to prove his fitness ahead of any potential return, with this specially-arranged friendly at Chester probably his last opportunity ahead of the fourth Test at Old Trafford which begins on September 4.

Anderson appeared to come through the first morning of the four-day match unscathed against a strong Durham side, which featured Championship regulars including captain Ned Eckersley, Cameron Steel, Jack Burnham and Chris Rushworth.

He returned for a second spell, bowling two further overs before lunch, as Durham reached 77 without loss.