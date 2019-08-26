Double Olympic champion David Rudisha survives head-on car crash

Two-time Olympic champion David Rudisha has thanked “the Almighty God” after escaping unharmed from a head-on car crash in his native Kenya.

The world 800m record holder collided with a bus on Saturday while travelling to the town of Kilgoris.

He posted a picture of his crumpled vehicle on Twitter.

Thanking the Almighty God for the gift of life.Saturday night around 1030Hrs I survived a tragic road accident at Keroka on my way home to Kilgoris after a head on collision with a bus plying Kisii Nairobi Route. I am fine with no injuries! Thank you ?? for your prayers. pic.twitter.com/RZdwemLwXG — David Rudisha (@rudishadavid) August 26, 2019

Rudisha won Olympic 800m gold at London 2012, setting a world record of 1:40.91 in the process, before retaining his title in Rio de Janeiro three years ago.