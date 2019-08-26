Menu

Advertising

Day one of the US Open: Defending champion Djokovic and Federer in action

UK & international sports | Published:

Serena Williams faces Maria Sharapova in a blockbuster first-round clash.

Novak Djokovic begins his title defence in the US Open

The US Open begins with defending champion Novak Djokovic and third seed Roger Federer both in action.

There is also a blockbuster first-round clash between Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova, while four Brits are also in action on day one.

Here, PA previews the opening day at Flushing Meadows.

Order of play

Arthur Ashe Stadium:
Zarina Diyas v Ashleigh Barty
Novak Djokovic v Roberto Carballes Baena
Serena Williams v Maria Sharapova
Roger Federer v Sumit Nagal

Louis Armstrong Stadium:
Tereza Martincova v Karolina Pliskova
Prajnesh Gunneswaran v Daniil Medvedev
Zheng Saisai v Venus Williams
Stan Wawrinka v Jannik Sinner
Misaki Doi v Madison Keys

Selected others:
Harriet Dart v Ana Bogdan
Johanna Konta v Daria Kasatkina
Adrian Mannarino v Dan Evans
Gregoire Barrere v Cameron Norrie

Advertising

Britwatch

US Open Preview Package
Johanna Konta has a tough round one assignment (Victoria Jones/PA)

Brtish number one Johanna Konta has a tough assignment to begin with against unpredictable Russian Daria Kasatkina and Harriet Dart, a first-time qualifier, faces Romania’s Ana Bogdan. On the men’s side Dan Evans and Cameron Norrie have winnable ties.

Match of the day

Undoubtedly the grudge match between Serena Williams, the six-time champion, and 2006 winner Maria Sharapova. It might not be a classic of the past but the combustible American versus the ice-cold Russian will be box office on opening night.

UK & international sports

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News