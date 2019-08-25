England v Australia – Live

England need 359 to win and level the series.

Joe Root fell for 77.

Chris Woakes (1) is the seventh wicket to fall.

Victory would represent England's highest-ever run chase.

111th over England 271-7

Archer has helped himself to four of the finest runs off Pat Cummins’ bowling, and here come the overthrows! Just what England needed.

110th over England 266-7

James Pattinson comes into the attack for Australia and Archer is finally off the mark. England end their run drought with a handful of welcome runs.

109th over England 262-7

Everybody in this team can bat — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) March 21, 2015

Archer sees off the bowling of Lyon, and once again there is a tweet from the fast bowler’s archive which suits the situation.

108th over England 262-7

A touch of confusion between the batsmen and another hairy moment out there in the middle. The runs have dried up.

107th over England 262-7

? — Matt Prior (@MattPrior13) August 25, 2019

Former England wicketkeeper Matt Prior makes his feelings clear on Twitter. Have England thrown this away?

Archer could make himself the most popular man in the country with a winning contribution here.

106th over England 261-7

WICKET: Woakes chips one up in the air and is caught by Matthew Wade. In comes Jofra Archer with England’s hopes of a historic run chase in tatters.

105th over England 261-6

BEN STOKES REACHES 50: England’s World Cup hero goes to his half century off the bowling of Nathan Lyon.

104th over England 259-6

Is there any hope left for England? This pair will be crucial if so.

Stokes reaches 49 and England need 100 to win.

103rd over England 257-6

WICKET: Jos Buttler (1) is run out by Travis Head after a Ben Stokes nudge. Former England captain Alastair Cook has described it as “an absolute disaster”.

Stokes responds with a boundary as Chris Woakes joins him at the crease.

102nd over England 253-5

A Stokes four brings the crowd to their feet once more as England cross the 250 mark, while Buttler is beaten by a delivery from Josh Hazlewood.

101st over England 248-5

Jos Buttler gets off the mark with a single, as England continues to chip away at the deficit.

100th over England 245-4

GOT HIM! HUUUUGE moment. Hazlewood has Bairstow edging to the cordon and he has to go for 36. England 5-245 needing 114 more runs to win #Ashes https://t.co/visbN6mBCo — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) August 25, 2019

WICKET: Bairstow (36) chases a wide ball from Hazlewood and is caught by Marnus Labuschagne at second slip.

The dismissal brings Jos Buttler to the crease. No further runs scored off the over.

99th over England 241-4

Stokes hits a four off the final ball of Lyon’s over.

98th over England 239-4

Bairstow survived a close call (Mike Egerton/PA)

Hazlewood comes back into the attack and appears to have taken the wicket of Bairstow. The Yorkshire batsman calls for a review which is upheld.



97th over England 238-4

A Bairstow single off Lyon’s fifth ball of the over takes England to 239.

Morning round-up

Brilliant catch from Warner and the captain goes for 77. Scorecard/Videos: https://t.co/yK4bf7wbfc#Ashes pic.twitter.com/4pkBaGmNac — England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 25, 2019

England began the day needing 203 to win, and the day began with James Pattinson and Josh Hazlewood sending down four consecutive maiden overs between them. Joe Root added two to his overnight total before he was out to Nathan Lyon with David Warner taking a superb catch.