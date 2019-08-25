Bruce delighted with Newcastle after shock victory at Tottenham

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce was delighted with his side’s performance after they secured a shock 1-0 victory at Tottenham.

Bruce had been under pressure after losing the first two matches, but Joelinton’s first goal for the club secured three points at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, amid more VAR drama.

Spurs struggled to break down the Magpies’ defence and had a penalty shout after Harry Kane went down in the box, but the on-field referee Mike Dean and a VAR review ruled there was no penalty.

Steve Bruce praised his players after their win at Tottenham (John Walton/PA)

Speaking after the game, Bruce said: “I was delighted for the players and for the staff, all week we’ve worked on a system tactically and organisation and for them to go nail it the way they did on one of the big platforms in Europe, not just in the Premier League.

“They’re a great side Spurs with great players, great manager – arguably as good as there is – then to come and turn them over was a big thing for all of us.”

On Joelinton’s first goal for the club after his £40million move from Hoffenheim, the Newcastle boss said: “He’s only been at the club a month, I thought we can play to his strengths better, if we can get the ball into him, he can be pretty direct with them but he’s got a left foot and a right foot.

Newcastle’s Joelinton celebrated with team-mate Fabian Schar after beating Tottenham (John Walton/PA)

Advertising

“When you’ve come for a big lot of money, and of course you’re a centre forward, you want to get off the mark and score.

“He had a big chance against Norwich, today though his touch and the way he’s taken it was excellent. I’m delighted for him of course.”

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino said could not justify his side’s performance as they were unable to break down a resolute Newcastle defence.

It was the third time Spurs fell behind this season and the 10th in the last 12 performances.

Advertising

Mauricio Pochettino was not happy with his side’s performance against Newcastle (Peter Byrne/PA)

He said: “We didn’t play well. (I’m) pretty disappointed about our performance and of course our result.

“Again we conceded a very cheap goal in the first half and then it was difficult. I think we all showed that they were very well organised with the defensive line and of course they were very compact.

“And for us we were capable to break down the defensive line, the organisation. We created some chances but not enough to be honest, not enough.

“That is why I’m very disappointed with the performance and with the result but we cannot justify our performance.”