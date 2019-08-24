Advertising
Ruiz Jr vows to end Joshua’s career after confirming Saudi Arabia rematch
The American/Mexican has confirmed his participation in the fight in Diriyah in December.
Heavyweight world champion Andy Ruiz Jr has pledged to end Anthony Joshua’s career after confirming for the first time that he will contest the rematch in Saudi Arabia.
The 29-year-old, who was born in America but fights for Mexico, shocked the division in New York in June when he inflicted a first defeat on Joshua to win the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO world titles.
Ruiz is set to face the Briton again on December 7 in Diriyah – a fight announced by Joshua’s camp earlier this month but not confirmed by Ruiz until now.
On Saturday the champion posted on social media: “I’m excited to announce my rematch with Anthony Joshua.
“In the first fight I made history and became the first ever Mexican/American heavyweight champion of the world.
“I am grateful to Saudi Arabia for inviting me. I took it to AJ in The Big Apple and I’m looking forward to ending his career in the Desert.
“Don’t miss this fight!”
