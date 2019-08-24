Menu

Marcus Rashford receives online racist abuse after penalty miss against Palace

UK & international sports

Premier League managers have put the focus on social media companies to police abuse dished out to players online.

Manchester Unitedâs Marcus Rashford misses from the penalty spot.

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford was subjected to racist abuse on social media moments after missing a penalty during Saturday’s Premier League match against Crystal Palace.

The past week has seen Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham, Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba and Reading’s Yakou Meite all racially abused on Twitter after failing to score from the spot.

In the build-up to the latest set of domestic games, Premier League managers put the focus on social media companies to police abuse dished out to players online.

Representatives of Twitter are planning to meet with officials at Manchester United to discuss the racial abuse aimed at Pogba following his penalty miss against Wolves on Monday night.

Anti-discrimination campaigners Kick It Out and Twitter have been contacted for comment by the PA news agency following Saturday’s latest incident.

