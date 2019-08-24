Konta has ‘moved on’ from Wimbledon press conference drama

Johanna Konta says she received more public support following her Wimbledon exit this year than after her run to the semi-finals in 2017.

The British number one had a testy exchange in her press conference following her surprise quarter-final defeat to unseeded Barbora Strycova at SW19, and responded by branding a reporter “disrespectful” and “patronising”.

Konta revealed the positive reaction to her comments even stretched to people shouting encouragement in the street.

Johanna Konta says she received a lot of praise after her reaction to a journalist at Wimbledon (David Davies/PA)

“Straight after that I went on holiday, so to a certain extent I tried to remove myself as much as possible,” she said

“But I mean it’s hard to not notice the traction it got when I walked down the street and people are shouting down from a balcony ‘good on you!’. That was a new experience.

“It was a while ago now and it was what it was and I think everyone has kind of moved on.

“I got a lot of recognition after that. I got more recognition after this Wimbledon than 2017, when I had like a massive viewership for my quarter-final – so yeah, I don’t know why.”

Konta begins her US Open campaign next week on the back of a semi-final at the French Open and that last-eight appearance at Wimbledon.

Konta will face Daria Kasatkina at Flushing Meadows (John Walton/PA)

She faces the dangerous Daria Kasatkina, who beat Konta in their last two meetings, both last year.

Konta’s form has improved dramatically since then, however, and she is fresh after an extended break in the run-up to Flushing Meadows.

“It’s the first time, with French and Open and Wimbledon, that I had gone deep into consecutive slams so that was a different situation for me,” she added.

“I’ve been enjoying being out here and putting the work in on the practice court so I am as ready as I can be to compete.

“Daria is a tough opponent, I played her twice last year and lost both times. She’s quite an uncomfortable player to play, she gets a lot of balls back, and good movement on her ball.

“She’s a really tricky player and I’m sure these courts will also play well off her balls. I’m anticipating a tough match but I’m looking forward to it.

“It’s nice going into a match knowing it’s given that it will be a tough one and I feel good in the fact I’m going to go out there trying to problem solve and enjoy that more than anything.”