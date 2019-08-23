Zidane does not want to contemplate a Real deal with Navas

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is not contemplating the exit of goalkeeper Keylor Navas.

The goalkeeper was left on the bench for the 3-1 opening day win against Celta Vigo and has been linked with a move to Paris St Germain.

However, speaking on the eve of his team’s first LaLiga home game of the season, Zidane said he was not thinking about the possibility of losing the Costa Rica international.

Costa Rica goalkeeper Keylor Navas is reportedly inteesting Paris St Germain (PA)

The former French international said at a press conference reported by the club website: “He is, has been and will always be an important player for us and the possibility (of him leaving) isn’t something I’m considering.

“He’s here and we can’t control what goes on outside of here. There’s no change to the situation. We’ll have a lot of games and I’m going to play him.”

On opponents Real Valladolid, Zidane added: “It’s not an easy game, there are no easy games here, there are no straightforward ones.

“Nowadays you simply can’t say that you’re up against Valladolid and are going to win. In football, you’ve got to go out and prove it on the pitch.

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane does not expect Real Valladolid to roll over at he Bernabeu (PA)

“They’re a brave side and will come here looking to put in a good performance.”

Gareth Bale could continue in the side after his performance in the LaLiga opener at Celta Vigo, while James Rodriguez is also fighting for a place in the starting line-up after his return from Bayern Munich.

Meanwhile, Valladolid head coach Sergio wants his side to defend well and be competitive against Real.

Gareth Bale may feature for Real (PA)

At a press conference reported by his club’s website, Sergio said: “For this match you don’t need to motivate players. We want to compete well as a team.”

Valladolid opened the campaign with a 2-1 win at Real Betis but the manager added: “The victory of the other day is an incentive but we are aware that doing well against Real Madrid is very difficult.

“We must go with tranquillity, confidence and impudence, pose a serious game and try to hurt them.”