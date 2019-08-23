Vardy would relish scoring against Sheffield United – Rodgers

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers admits Jamie Vardy would relish scoring his first goal of the season against Sheffield United.

The 32-year-old scored 18 Premier League goals last season but has yet to get off the mark in the opening two matches of this campaign.

It is no secret that Vardy has never lost his love for Sheffield Wednesday despite being released by the Owls at the age of 16.

On Saturday, Vardy will be looking to get off the mark when he returns to his hometown as Leicester take on the Blades at Bramall

Lane.

Rodgers said: “I’m sure he would love to go back to Sheffield and open his account, I hope so.

“He’s gone close on a few occasions. It’s only a matter of time and he’s a top class operator at this level.

“You can sense the fear when he’s in front of goal and running towards goal and if he just keeps getting into those areas then the goals will come for him. I see that in training and in matches.”

Summer signing Ayoze Perez, who moved to the King Power Stadium from Newcastle for a reported fee of £30million, is another forward yet to find the back of the net at this early stage of the season.

But as with Vardy, Rodgers remains convinced the goals will come for the Spaniard and he is happy with his contribution thus far.

“He can play outside and inside but his instinct is to be in the box. You normally find that with players, whether they are central or wide, they usually end up in there. That was the idea in bringing him in,” said Rodgers.

“He’s settled into the club well and his goals will come. He was unfortunate a couple of times against Chelsea but he has that instinct to get in there to score and that’s what’s important. Come the end of the season, I’m sure he will have a really good goals tally.

“But we can never just rely on one player and you have to remember we have played two really tough games against Wolves and Chelsea and they have been tight. We have had chances in those games but we haven’t taken them but I’m sure a the season goes on we will take them.”