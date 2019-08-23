US Open – the British are coming

The final grand slam of the year gets under way in New York on August 26.

Britain will have four direct entrants in the US Open singles after Andy Murray opted not to take part so soon in his comeback following hip surgery.

Here, PA looks at the British contenders.

Johanna Konta

The only British woman in the top 100, Konta will look to continue her brilliant grand slam form having reached the semi-finals of the French Open and the quarter-finals of Wimbledon. Both tournaments had disappointing endings, and Konta had a spat with a reporter who questioned her performance in a straight-sets loss to Barbora Strycova at SW19. Konta has not won a match since, losing her opening contests at the WTA Tour events in Toronto and Cincinnati but being seeded will help her chances of a kind draw. The 28-year-old has twice reached the fourth round at Flushing Meadows but has lost in the first round for the last two years.

Kyle Edmund

? @kyle8edmund was on ? in Montreal! How good was this winner from Kyle on his way to defeating Kyrgios? ?️ @TennisTV pic.twitter.com/UJ2durN16u — LTA (@the_LTA) August 7, 2019

Edmund remains the British number one for now but it has been a difficult season for the 24-year-old, who struggled with a knee problem for the first six months. He admitted after losing to Fernando Verdasco at Wimbledon from two sets and a break up that he was not fit enough and there have been some positive signs following a training block in the Bahamas. Edmund lost in the first round in New York 12 months ago so a good run would be a timely boost to his ranking.

Dan Evans

Dan Evans has had a fine season (Adam Davy/PA)

Evans is the man breathing down Edmund’s neck in the domestic pecking order. The 29-year-old has had a superb season and is on course to overtake his current career-high ranking of 41. Evans last played in New York in 2016, beating Alexander Zverev and holding a match point in the third round against eventual champion Stan Wawrinka before losing out in five sets. Although thought of as particularly dangerous on grass, he rates the North American hard courts as the best surface for his attractive game.

Cameron Norrie

Cameron Norrie has twice made the second round in New York (Steven Paston/PA)

It has been another strong season for the 23-year-old, who is very at home in the United States having studied at college in Texas. He broke into the top 50 for the first time in March and, although he is currently down in the 60s, his performances have been largely consistent. The left-hander has reached the second round of the US Open on both his previous appearances.

Doubles

Britain will be well represented in the doubles tournament, with Jamie Murray and his new partner Neal Skupski looking to reach the latter stages, while Joe Salisbury and his American partner Rajeev Ram have had a strong season.