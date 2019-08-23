Advertising
‘One batting collapse too many’: England savaged on social media after 67 total
Former players and celebrity fans were among their critics.
England’s cricketers were not spared the ridicule of social media after being bowled out for just 67 by Australia at Headingley, with Michael Vaughan and Jonathan Agnew among their critics.
Having bowled Australia out for just 179 England looked to have the weather on their side on day two, but were bowled out after lunch for their eighth lowest Ashes score ever.
Former England bowler and Test Match Special commentator Agnew made his feelings clear on Twitter, posting: “That’s one batting collapse too many. Crucial day thrown away. Bowled out in 27 overs simply isn’t good enough.
“Will take a miracle for Australia not to retain the Ashes this weekend.”
Former England captain Vaughan meanwhile declared the Ashes to be Australia’s after the devastating session, as well as pointing to the lack of rest England’s bowlers had enjoyed.
“27.5 overs rest for the bowlers .. highest score of 12 .. !! Well done Australia on retaining the #Ashes” he tweeted.
Match of the Day presenter and cricket fan Gary Lineker could only muster a “crikey” after the innings, while Stephen Fry joked that even lunch might fail to stem the flow of wickets.
“Phew … lunch. Wickets can’t fall during lunch. Can they? Surely they can’t. Oh. Maybe they can,” he tweeted.
Comedian and cricket enthusiast Andy Zaltzman tweeted “I can smell this batting performance from Edinburgh,” while BBC presenter Dan Walker opined: “You could put yesterday’s platform in a little urn”.
But not everyone was upset with England’s collapse – former Australian cricketers Shane Warne and Damien Martyn had their fun, with Warne tweeting “Tough day for England all round @nassercricket” along with a video of him playing golf with the former England captain.
Martyn meanwhile simply tweeted: “I love test cricket”.
Victory in the third Test would ensure Australia retain the Ashes.
