Northampton sign Blackburn goalkeeper Fisher on loan

Northampton have signed Blackburn goalkeeper Andrew Fisher on loan until January.

Fisher recently signed a new three-year contract at Ewood Park and has also spent time on loan with FC United.

Northampton manager Keith Curle said the 21-year-old would offer competition for the place.

He told the club website: “I am a big believer in competition for the goalkeeping position.

“We planned to have that this season with Steve Arnold and David Cornell, but with Steve sidelined through injury I felt we needed to strengthen that area of the squad.

“Andrew is a good young keeper and we are pleased to welcome him to the club.”

Cobblers goalkeeper Steve Arnold was sidelined after picking up an injury in the draw at Port Vale on August 10.